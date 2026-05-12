Nigerian newspapers review: [2027 presidency] Jonathan caught in PDP’s quagmire

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with former President Goodluck Jonathan’s reported 2027 presidential ambition which has been caught in the web of muscle-flexing by the two blocs battling for the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Another headline features gunmen killing no fewer than 42 persons in seperate attacks in Zamfara, Plateau and Benue states, while many travellers were abducted.

Vanguard also reports that the renewed political tension between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has taken a dramatic twist, as the House of Assembly Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has disqualified all 32 aspirants adopted by the governor.

Moving to the next paper, The Guardian’s lead headline states that the door finally closed on aspirants and intending defectors following the expiration of the deadline for submission of electronic and hard copies of party membership registers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with the amended Electoral Act.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government stepping up engagement with the World Bank for a fresh $1.25bn loan to support economic reforms, job creation, and competitiveness.

Lastly, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu arriving in Nairobi, Kenya, ahead of the Africa-France Summit scheduled for this week in the East African country.

Vanguard News