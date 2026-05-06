Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Citing crises, 19 NASS members defect to NDC

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the reinvigorated Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, reaping no fewer than 20 defectors and becoming the fourth force in the National Assembly.

Another headline features mounting diplomatic pressure on South Africa as more African countries threaten retaliatory measures over renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians.

Vanguard also reports that Nestoil Limited on Tuesday rejected what it described as a coordinated campaign of blackmail allegedly driven by First Bank of Nigeria and its Chairman, following publications in The Guardian, The Nation, Leadership, Vanguard, Nairametrics, TheCable, and some other online platforms linking banks’ dividend suspension to a purported debt owed by the company.

Moving to the next paper, The Guardian leads with APC’s growing reliance on consensus candidate selection which is fuelling internal tensions nationwide, as allegations of imposition, sidelined aspirants and regional grievances expose fractures that could undermine party unity and electoral prospects ahead of 2027.

The Punch leads with the exit of two prominent opposition figures, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has led to a wave of defections, ultimately weakening the party’s strength across both chambers of the National Assembly.

Lastly, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu meeting with global investors in Paris, France and assuring them that economic reforms will be sustained post-2027.

Vanguard News