Nigerian mother loses 6-yr-old daughter after fall from 28th-floor apartment in Canada

A six-year-old Nigerian girl has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in Toronto, Canada with reports indicating her mother is currently in Nigeria at the time of the tragedy.

The incident happened at a residential complex on Chalkfarm Drive in North York, near Jane Street, at about 8:15 p.m.

Police said they responded to reports of “unknown trouble” before the child was found unresponsive on the ground outside the building.

Residents of the building described the girl as lively and well known in the community, expressing shock over the circumstances surrounding her death.

One neighbour said the child frequently played around the building and was familiar to many residents.

“She used to come here all the time and play… she was a lively kid. It’s very, very sad,” the resident said as quoted by CP24.

Another neighbour said the news had devastated the entire building community, noting that the girl was seen regularly in the area, including during school runs.

“It’s crazy that I will never see this child again. I see her every morning. It’s heartbreaking,” one resident said.

According to neighbours, the girl had been staying with a family friend who lives on the top floor of the building while her mother was away in Nigeria.

Residents also raised questions about how the incident could have happened, noting that the building’s windows reportedly have safety mechanisms meant to prevent them from fully opening.

“To be fair, they do have precautions on these windows to make sure these things don’t happen,” one resident said.

Another added that the windows are bolted and cannot be fully opened, deepening confusion around the incident.

The property management company, Greenwin, which oversees the building at 200 Chalkfarm Drive, described the tragedy as “deeply saddening,” adding that its “hearts and sympathies are with the child’s family.”

The company said emergency services responded promptly and confirmed it is cooperating fully with police investigations.

It also declined to comment on the condition or inspection history of the windows, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police in Toronto said the case does not appear suspicious at this stage, but investigations are ongoing as they await autopsy results.

Vanguard News