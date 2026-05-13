Nigerian-born Texas prison guard arrested for fleeing after car accident

A Nigerian national serving as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Ayodele Abiodun Afosi, has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident.

It was gathered that Mr Afosi was arrested by law enforcement officers on Monday after allegedly causing more than $200 in damages during the incident but failed to stop and provide information.

Reports stated that the suspect was, subsequently, booked into the Walker County Jail in Texas, where he was being held with a $3,000 bond.

Mr Afosi’s arrest came just three months after being hired by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer, putting his employment with the state in jeopardy.

Under Texas laws, drivers are required to stop at the scene of an accident as safely as possible and must provide necessary information, including name, address, vehicle registration number, insurance information and driver’s licence.

Penalties for violators of the law may include six months’ imprisonment, up to $2,000 monetary fine or both in some occasions. They can also have their driver’s licence suspended and subjected to higher insurance premiums.

Vanguard News