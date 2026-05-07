Nigeria becoming global humanitarian hub – Red Cross

Nigeria Red Cross denies backing any political party or candidate ahead of Anambra governorship poll.

By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has declared that Nigeria is fast emerging as a major hub for humanitarian response efforts globally, even as it raised concerns over worsening insecurity, rising displacement figures and dwindling funding support.

Speaking during the 2026 World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day activities in Abuja, the National President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adetayo Adeaga, disclosed that about 3.7 million Nigerians are currently displaced across the country due to escalating insecurity and violent conflicts.

Adeaga said the growing humanitarian emergencies have placed enormous pressure on the organisation’s operations, warning that the increasing number of vulnerable persons is not being matched by adequate volunteer strength and financial support.

“We are witnessing something extraordinary across the world, and Nigeria is becoming a hub of attraction for humanitarian services,” he said.

“You at the grassroots are the ones carrying hope to the people who truly need help. In Red Cross, everybody is a brother. Humanity comes first, regardless of religion, ethnicity or background.”

He appealed to governments at all levels to urgently support the Nigerian Red Cross Society, stressing that the organisation was established by an Act of Parliament and remains a critical national humanitarian institution.

“Our volunteer base is not increasing in proportion to the rising crises, while funding is becoming very low. We are appealing to governments to support the Nigerian Red Cross Society so we can reach more vulnerable people,” he added.

The Red Cross president stressed that humanitarian intervention must transcend ethnic and religious sentiments, noting that victims of disasters and conflicts only seek survival and assistance.

“When accidents happen and casualties are everywhere, nobody asks whether the helper is a Christian, Muslim or pagan. What matters is saving lives. That is the humanity in us,” he stated.

The event, themed “United in Humanity”, featured a blood donation drive, health checks, roadshows, goodwill messages and stakeholder engagements aimed at promoting voluntary blood donation and strengthening humanitarian response systems.

Adeaga noted that misconceptions surrounding blood donation are gradually fading as more Nigerians become aware of the life-saving importance of safe blood transfusion.

“Whoever needs blood needs life, and whoever needs life deserves another chance to live,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Red Cross officials highlighted the growing dangers facing humanitarian workers globally, especially in conflict zones such as Gaza and Ukraine.

According to the society, over 60 volunteers of the Palestinian Red Crescent have reportedly been killed in ongoing hostilities, while humanitarian workers in Ukraine continue to operate under life-threatening conditions.

The organisation warned that the world has become increasingly violent in the last four years, making humanitarian operations more difficult and dangerous.

Officials further stressed that the demand for safe blood supply in Nigeria has become more urgent amid healthcare gaps, insecurity and economic hardship.

They explained that modern blood transfusion procedures now require strict screening and compatibility checks to protect recipients from infections and complications.

“This is no longer business as usual. Blood donation today involves specialised medical processes to ensure safety for both donors and recipients,” one of the speakers stated.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society said this year’s World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was not merely ceremonial but an opportunity to spotlight how humanitarian systems function under pressure and how intervention gaps are being addressed in real time.