Netanyahu says ‘no terrorist immune’ after Israel kills Hezbollah commander

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AFP)





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday claimed responsibility for the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut the previous day, saying “no terrorist is immune” from Israeli strikes.

“Last night, we eliminated, in the heart of Beirut, the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force,” Netanyahu said, in a video released by his office, referring to an elite Hezbollah unit.

“I say to our enemies in the clearest possible terms: no terrorist is immune. Anyone who threatens the State of Israel will die because of his actions.”