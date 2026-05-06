NDLEA uncovers underground drug caves, hideouts in Kano 

Photo credit: NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Strategic Command, says it has uncovered a network of caves and underground tunnels used as drug hideouts in the Rimin Kebe area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, on Wednesday in Kano.

The PRO said the operation was carried out under “Operation Sharar Mafaka”, a renewed crackdown on illicit drug activities across the state.

Muhammad-Maigatari quoted the commander of the NDLEA in Kano, Dahiru Yahaya-Lawal, as saying that the discovery followed credible intelligence and sustained surveillance.

According to him, operatives stormed the Rimin Kebe enclave on May 4, where they confirmed the existence of multiple caves constructed and adapted as living and trading spaces by suspected drug dealers.

He said some of the caves were furnished with household items, including mats, pillows, food flasks, plates and cutlery, indicating regular occupation and organised drug activities.

“Other caves and tunnels observed appear to be under construction and may provide underground links between hideouts,” he said.

The commander added that several of the caves and tunnels have been dislodged, while plans were underway to demolish and secure the remaining structures.

He said the operation was part of the command’s intensified efforts to rid Kano State of illicit drug use and trafficking.

“We will continue to pursue these unscrupulous elements wherever they hide.

“Our commitment is unwavering. Those who remain in the illicit trade should consider exiting now. We have come to stay until Kano is free from illicit drug use and trade,” Yahaya-Lawal said.

He noted that the operation aligned with the directive of the NDLEA chairman/chief executive officer, retired Brig. -Gen. Mohamed Buba-Marwa, to dismantle drug networks across the country.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest NDLEA office, stressing that timely information remained crucial in curbing substance abuse in the state. (NAN)