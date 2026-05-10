NDLEA uncovers Lekki mansion used as drug stash house

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of a Special Operations Unit in NDLEA on Friday 8th May raided a Lekki Lagos mansion used as stash house where 4,000 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of imported cannabis weighing 2,326 kilograms with a street value of over Five Billion Eight Hundred and Fifteen Million Naira (N5,815,000,000.00) were recovered.

Also seized from the house located at 36 African lane Lekki Phase 1 include: two Mercedes benz buses and different designer sachets used in packaging the illicit substance for retail distribution.

Similarly, in an operation at Ijora Badia area of Lagos, NDLEA officers on Wednesday 6th May raided a makeshift skuchies production factory where two suspects: Bose Jamiu and Gbenga Gege were arrested.

They were caught in the act of cooking cannabis and mixing same with other illicit substances.

A total of 270 litres of already produced skuchies and 106grams of Tramadol 225mg were recovered from them.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi while making this known at the weekend said three persons living with disabilities were also arrested for drug trafficking in various operations within the week.

According to him, “A 60-year-old man Romanus Nwabara was among three persons with disability (PWD) arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug trafficking during interdiction operations in parts of Anambra and Kwara state.

“Based on credible intelligence, Nwabara was on Wednesday 6th May 2026 traced to Akpaka Forest, Onitsha where he was found with 250grams of skunk in retail sachets.

“In a different raid at Ogbunike area of the state, NDLEA officers on Thursday 7th May arrested another PWD Amos Kenneth, 25, with 160.3grams of Tramadol 225mg and 100mg; 80 pills of Diazepam; 38.23grams of Exol 5 and 176.93 grams of skunk.

“In Kwara, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu on Friday 8th May intercepted a commercial vehicle and in the course of a search, one of the passengers, a PWD, Usman Salisu was found with 6.3 kilograms skunk concealed in a brown school bag.

NDLEA operatives arrested Emmanuel Osita Okeke, 38, with 129kg skunk at Nyanya Karu, Nasarawa state on Monday 4th May, while operatives on patrol along Okene/Lokoja highway, Kogi state on Friday 8th May intercepted a white commuter J5 bus heading to Abuja.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 76 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 766kg and the arrest of three suspects: Mathew Omohove; Ebuka Desmond and Babangida Musa.

With the same zeal, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture for students and staff of Ta’al Model Secondary School, Lafia, Nasarawa; Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti; traditional rulers in Udi LGA, Enugu; Adventist Secondary Technical College, Owerrinta Isialangwa LGA, Abia; and Golden Anchor Secondary School, Shomolu, Lagos.

Others are Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron, Akwa Ibom; Mallam Ibrahim Islamiyya School, Rano, Kano; Isemi-Ile Grammar School, Isemi-Ile, Kajola LGA, Oyo state, among others.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of the SOU, Anambra, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa and Lagos Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures.

He noted their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitization activities while he charged them and their compatriots across the country to maintain the current tempo.