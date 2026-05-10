Nation-building not Tinubu’s job alone, says Dangote

File image

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said nation-building should not be left to President Bola Tinubu alone, urging Nigerians to contribute actively to the country’s development.

Dangote spoke at the 80th birthday celebration of businessman and Islamic leader, Chief Tunde Badmus, held in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to him, Nigerians must believe in the country, promote unity and support efforts aimed at national growth and stability.

“We must ensure that nation building is not left for Mr President alone, but for all of us collectively. We should continue to pray for our leaders to succeed because when they succeed, the country will be better for everyone,” he said.

Dangote also stressed the importance of consistency in business and personal life, describing Chief Badmus as a disciplined entrepreneur and devout Muslim whose life should inspire younger generations.

He recalled his long relationship with the celebrant, noting that Badmus successfully balanced business with religious devotion over the years.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, represented by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, described the celebrant as a committed businessman who remained steadfast in his faith.

Obasanjo also humorously advised the octogenarian on healthy living, saying members of the “80-year-old club” must exercise regularly, sleep well and eat moderately to enjoy a long life.

Adeleke, who hosted the event, described Chief Badmus as a blessing to Osun State, the Yoruba race and Nigeria, commending his contributions to societal development and pledging government support for the celebrant’s book launch and endowment fund.