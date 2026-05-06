Nasboi reveals one thing that could end his marriage instantly

Nasboi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Popular skitmaker and singer Nasboi has stirred reactions online after revealing that he considers public exposure of marital issues a dealbreaker in his relationship.

The content creator stated that he would end his marriage if his wife ever takes their private problems to social media for public discussion.

Nasboi, on his official X page on Tuesday, made it clear that while he is comfortable living as a public figure, he draws a firm line when it comes to his marriage.

“If she ever brings our private marital issues to the internet, I will divorce her,” he wrote.

The comedian’s remark quickly sparked debates online, with many Nigerians divided over whether his stance reflects healthy boundaries or controlling behaviour.

Supporters of Nasboi argued that marriage should remain private and that couples should settle disagreements away from social media.

Several social media users noted that once personal issues are posted online, they become permanent and can affect families, careers and even children in the future.

In January 2025, he affirmed that he wants a private marriage away from prying eyes.