Naira rises to N1,393/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,393 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,405 per dollar on Monday.

Similarly, the naira appreciated to N1,373 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM .

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the market fell to N1,373 per dollar from N1,375 per dollar on Monday, reflecting N2 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets narrowed to N20 per dollar from N30 per dollar on Monday.

The turnover in the interbank foreign exchange market increased by 4.6 percent to $74.5 million from $71.2 million on Monday.