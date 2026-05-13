My wife left after I had child elsewhere — Sports journalist Akatugba

By Enitan Abdultawab

Popular sports journalist Oma Akatugba has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of his life, revealing that his wife left him after he welcomed a child outside his marriage.

Akatugba made the revelation in an emotional post shared on his X handle on Wednesday as he celebrated his birthday, reflecting on the challenges he faced behind the scenes while dealing with public scrutiny and online fraud allegations.

According to him, the crisis at home happened at the same time he was battling accusations online, leaving him emotionally drained and unable to publicly defend himself.

“As my fourth child entered the world, the mother of my first three walked away. A painful consequence of my own doing, yet still, I embrace every blessing life has given me.

“At the same time I was facing serious problems on the home front, I was also dealing with fraud allegations online. I won’t lie, it broke me in ways people couldn’t see. I didn’t even have the strength to respond or defend myself publicly,” he wrote.

The journalist said he suddenly found himself raising children alone while also navigating legal issues connected to separation and child custody.

“Almost overnight, I became a single father while also handling legal battles over child custody and everything that comes with separation. It was one of the hardest periods of my life,” he stated.

Recalling one of his lowest moments, Akatugba said he broke down while travelling out of Lithuania as criticism and accusations spread online.

“I remember sitting on a plane leaving Lithuania, crying quietly while watching the internet erupt with accusations against me. In that moment, everything felt heavy at once. My family falling apart, my name under attack, and the pressure of trying to hold myself together through it all,” he added.

The journalist, however, expressed gratitude to supporters who stood by him during the difficult period, saying the experience showed him how much people genuinely cared about him and his work.

“What this whole fraud allegation situation taught me was how deeply my life and work have impacted people. I read messages from people across the world that genuinely moved me to tears while reading them,” he wrote.

“This situation didn’t affect only me — it affected my family, my children, and many people from far and wide who care about me. Yet through it all, the support, prayers, and encouragement they showed me were overwhelming.”

Akatugba said he would later address the fraud allegations fully, but stressed that his priority for now remains rebuilding and protecting his family.

“But first, I needed to put my home and my family in order, because that will always come first,” he concluded.