My phones will not be switched off after my swearing in – Pemu

Joins race for Warri North House of Assembly seat

By Jimitota Onoyume

A top contender for the Warri North state constituency seat in the Delta state House of Assembly, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC , Hon Kingsley Noyo Pemu , has assured that he would not disconnect from his constituents after he assumes office , promising among others to fight for the creation of a special fund called Warri North Skills & Marine Fund, to close the poverty gap in the area.

Unveiling his vision for the area yesterday Pemu said he would ensure the special fund is backed by law, stressing that it would equip youths in the area with the skills , certifications and academic degrees to make them top choices for oil majors during recruitment .

“I will not be a visiting lawmaker, My phone will not switch off after swearing-in. If I fail you, hold me accountable. My loyalty is not to godfathers it is to the fishermen, traders, students, and elders of Warri North “, he said.

Pemu who also promised that he would ensure schools in the area were thoroughly fixed for conducive learning said he would encourage government and other stakeholders to take necessary steps to address perennial flood problems in some communities in the constituency.

Continuing, he assured that urgent attention would be given to health care facilities across the local government area even as he pledged his commitment towards the reelection of president Bola Tinubu and governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state.

“I align fully with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the developmental vision of the governor of Delta state Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. With humility, courage, and a burning sense of responsibility, I, Hon. Kingsley noyo Pemu today formally declared my intention to contest for the Delta State House of Assembly, to represent the good people of Warri North LGA on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) come 2027.

“I will sponsor a Warri North Skills & Marine Fund Bill for yearly grants to 300 youths in welding, tech, marine transport, and aquaculture. I will facilitate 500+ job slots with IOCs and maritime firms operating in our waters.

” I shall move a motion for One Ward, One Functional Primary health care, PHC. I will push for complete renovation of dilapidated public schools with restrooms , desks, and solar power.

“I will fight for the urgent reconstruction of the Koko-Ugbenu Road and Koko-Ogheye Road to open up our farm settlements. I will lobby for modern solar-lit stalls and drainage for Koko Main Market so our mothers trade with dignity.

” I will hold a quarterly Town Hall Briefings to report how I voted in the House and what I’ve attracted. Every kobo of constituency funds will be published online. My constituency office will be in Koko not Asaba “, he said.