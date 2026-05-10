My Morocco trip not political, says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described his trip to Morocco as purely personal, dismissing political speculations regarding it.

According to a statement issued by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu pushed back against any suggestion that the visit carried political undertones, explaining that the former Vice President chaired a wedding ceremony in Marrakech on Saturday.

Atiku presided over the wedding of Cherina and Muna Okey Ezeibe in the Moroccan city, an occasion his office said was rooted in longstanding personal friendship rather than political calculation.

The groom’s father, Mr. Okey Ezeibe, shares a bond with the former vice president built over many years, said Shaibu.

“Marriage is a sacred institution built on love, sacrifice, patience, and mutual respect,” Atiku said while chairing the ceremony, offering prayers for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the newlyweds.

The wedding drew dignitaries and close associates from across the continent, with the occasion acquiring added continental significance through the presence of the bride’s father, Mr. Lassina Zerbo, a former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso.

Shaibu, in the statement released Sunday, described the Marrakech gathering as a celebration of African unity and cross-border friendship, describing it as a convergence of respected families and shared heritage.

Vanguard News