Muslim group corroborates Fani-Kayode on reassignment to S/Africa 

Fani-Kayode

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has debunked the narrative that Germany rejected Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as ambassador.

Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola, insisted that it was Fani-Kayode who requested for reassignment. MURIC also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for graciously hearkening to the request made by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Akintola, who issued a press statement at the weekend said: ”President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed some Nigerians as ambassadors to various countries in Europe, America, Canada, etc about two months ago after Senate confirmation in December 2025.

ýý”However, latest report reaching us indicates that one of the newly appointed ambassadors and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who was assigned to Germany ab initio, has been redeployed to South Africa (https://www.channelstv.com/2026/05/07/fani-kayode-confirms-redeployment-to-south-africa/).

ýý”Notwithstanding the glaring facts, a media house published a fabricated version of the story by claiming that Fani-Kayode was being redeployed to South Africa because he was rejected by Germany.

ýý”Nothing could be more misleading. We frown upon this disparaging information which has been traced to an online magazine (https://gazettengr.com/exclusive-germany-rejects-tinubus-appointment-of-femi-fani-kayode-as-ambassador-over-rabid-ethnic-religious-slurs/).

ýý”On the contrary, it was Chief Fani-Kayode himself who requested for reassignment.

“We believe that this wrong impression should be corrected as it is capable of bringing a brilliant lawyer, a great patriot and quintessential politician to public opprobrium. We affirm clearly, unequivocally and categorically that Germany never rejected Chief Fani-Kayode.

ýý”As a great pan-Africanist, Chief Fani-Kayode personally chose South Africa. It was his fervent desire to serve in a country that shares some of his convictions, beliefs and values on world affairs.

ýý”MURIC in particular has keen interest in Chief Femi Fani-Kayode because he comes across as one of the few liberal Christians in Nigeria. We see in him one of the few potential Christian presidents of Nigeria whom Nigerian Muslims will gladly accept because of his truthfulness, objectivity and acceptance of religious pluralism.

ýý”Whereas other Christians assume that the system should be totally dominated by Christian culture, Christian values and Christian norms, Fani-Kayode has demonstrated his readiness for sharing with, caring for and loving his Muslim compatriots in a multi-religious Nigeria.

ýý”MURIC thanks President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for graciously hearkening to the request made by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode for redeployment to South Africa.”