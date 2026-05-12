Mudashiru Obasa declares for House of Reps seat

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared his intention to contest for the Agege House of Representatives seat ahead of the forthcoming All Progressives Congress primaries.

Obasa made the declaration on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Agege, Lagos, saying leaders of the APC in Agege had urged him to contest for the position.

Speaking at the meeting, the Speaker also called on party members and stakeholders to support the aspiration of the immediate past Chairman of Agege Local Government Council, Ganiyu Egunjobi, who is seeking to represent Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He equally endorsed Azeez Oladapo Yusuf Ninolowo for Agege Constituency II in the state assembly.

The declaration adds to the growing political activities in Agege ahead of the APC primaries, with several aspirants intensifying consultations and mobilising supporters across the constituency.

Party loyalists and supporters have continued to urge residents and delegates to participate actively in the primaries as the contest for party tickets gathers momentum.

Meanwhile, members of the APC in Agege, Orile-Agege and other parts of Lagos State are awaiting the outcome of the screening exercise conducted by the state and national leadership of the party ahead of the primaries.

More details later.