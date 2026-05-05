Meta expands AI-powered age assurance measures to protect teens online

FILE PHOTO

By Juliet Umeh

Meta has announced new advancements in its age assurance technology as part of efforts to create safer, age-appropriate experiences for young users across its platforms.

The company said the initiative combines artificial intelligence, product design, and parental support tools to strengthen how it identifies teenagers, protects them by default, and supports families navigating digital environments.

Meta, which requires users to be at least 13 years old, said it is scaling its AI-driven systems to more effectively detect and act on accounts that may belong to underage users.

According to the company, its systems now deploy contextual analysis across profiles, reviewing signals such as posts, comments, bios, and captions to identify age-related indicators, including references to school environments or milestones.

It added that this capability is being expanded across more features within its apps to improve consistency in enforcement.

The firm also disclosed the introduction of advanced visual analysis technology that interprets general age-related cues in photos and videos. It clarified that the system does not rely on facial recognition or identify individuals but estimates age ranges based on broad characteristics, which, when combined with behavioural and textual signals, improves detection accuracy.

Meta said accounts flagged as potentially underage are subjected to verification processes, and where age cannot be confirmed, such accounts may be removed to maintain platform integrity.

To strengthen enforcement, the company noted that it has improved reporting and flagging tools, making it easier for users to report suspected underage accounts through simplified in-app channels and its Help Centre. It also said AI-supported review systems are being used to complement human moderators, enabling faster and more consistent decision-making.

In addition, Meta is enhancing safeguards to detect and prevent repeated attempts by users seeking to bypass age restrictions through the creation of new accounts.

On user protection, the company said it is expanding its Teen Account framework across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, where hundreds of millions of teenagers have already been enrolled in built-in safety features.

“These protections automatically place teens into age-appropriate experiences, including default content settings designed to limit exposure to sensitive material,” the company said.

Meta added that it is scaling proactive detection technology that identifies users who may be teenagers, even if they input adult birthdates, and automatically applies appropriate protections. The rollout, it said, is ongoing across multiple markets.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting parents, introducing notifications and guidance to help them verify their children’s ages and encourage discussions around honest online behaviour. These efforts build on resources available through its Family Center, which provides tools and educational materials for managing digital experiences.

Meta further noted that it maintains age verification requirements for users attempting to change their age, using a combination of identity verification and facial age estimation tools.