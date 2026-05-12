Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

The Memphis Grizzlies and the wider basketball community are in mourning following the death of forward Brandon Clarke at the age of 29.

Clarke’s sports agency, Priority Sports, confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Priority Sports said. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire

family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

According to NBC News, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency shortly after 5 p.m. local time at a home in the San Fernando Valley. Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Grizzlies also paid tribute to the longtime forward.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver described Clarke as a beloved figure within the league.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Tuesday. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”

Born in Vancouver, Clarke moved to the United States with his family as a child. He enjoyed a standout college career at San Jose State University and Gonzaga University before being selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although drafted by Oklahoma City, he was subsequently traded to Memphis, where he quickly established himself as an important part of the team. Clarke earned NBA All-Rookie honors in his first season and signed a four-year contract extension with the Grizzlies in 2022.

His career was later affected by injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon in March 2023 and knee surgery that sidelined him for much of the past season.

Off the court, Clarke was known for his commitment to community service. To celebrate his 29th birthday,

he donated books and educational resources to a local elementary school in Memphis.

“Every time I talk to kids, I try to get that in their minds that school is important, teachers are important and grades matter,” Clarke told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I couldn’t have made it here without locking in on reading, writing and all of that stuff.”

Clarke’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief from teammates, fans and members of the basketball world, many remembering him not only for his athletic ability but also for his kindness, humility and dedication to helping others.

Vanguard News