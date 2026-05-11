Malpractice: WAEC introduces exam malpractice portal, serialisation of papers

…Over 450 schools register for 2026 CB-WASSCE

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has taken significant steps to combat exam malpractice and enhance the efficiency of the examination process with its recent innovations. As part of its commitment to transparency, WAEC has introduced an examination malpractice portal on its website and implemented a new system for serialising examination papers, ensuring that no two candidates receive the same question sequence.

Dr Amos Dangut, the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, announced these updates during a press briefing on Monday regarding the ongoing Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination, CB-WASSCE, for 2026. “Candidates can no longer complain about delayed results, especially those related to misconduct,” he stated. “With our innovation of releasing results 45 days after the last paper, the status of candidates involved in any malpractice will also be posted on our examination malpractice portal on the WAEC website.”

This year marks a notable increase in participation, with over 450 schools registered for the CB-WASSCE, up from just 40 last year. Dr Dangut attributed this growth to the seamless nature of the computer-based format and its alignment with global best practices. He remarked, “Many schools have recognised the efficiency of the CB-WASSCE system. Education is evolving, and we are aligning with the recommendations of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that our examinations are world-class.”

In addition to the serialisation of examination papers, WAEC has introduced additional measures to enhance security and integrity. “The introduction of the examination malpractice portal on our website will allow candidates to check their results and status directly,” Dr Dangut explained. “This platform ensures transparency and eliminates complaints about delays or missing results.”

Furthermore, the National Identification Number (NIN) has become a prerequisite for schools registering candidates for the CB-WASSCE. “We are committed to the security of all stakeholders involved in the examination,” Dr Dangut emphasised. “Collaboration with security agencies is paramount to the success of this year’s examination.”

The examination period for the 2026 CB-WASSCE began on April 21, 2026, and will conclude on June 19, 2026, spanning a total of eight weeks and three days. Dr Dangut detailed the scale of this year’s examination, stating, “A total of 1,959,636 candidates from 24,207 schools have enrolled. Interestingly, female candidates account for 51.08% of the total, showcasing an increase in female participation compared to previous years.”

With 37 subjects and 97 papers scheduled for examination, approximately 29,000 senior secondary school teachers, nominated by various ministries of Education, will serve as supervisors. “We have further refined our system to enhance its efficiency and ensure a smooth examination process,” Dangut concluded.

Results from the examination will be available within 45 days after the final paper, with printed certificates issued to schools within 90 days. Digital copies of certificates will also be accessible via the WAEC Digital Certificate platform, marking a significant advancement in the accessibility of examination documents.