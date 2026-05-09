Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Avre, tasks NSC, NFF on Super Falcons’ qualification 

Olympian and former Super Falcons forward, Patience Avre-Odeli has tasked the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that Nigeria picks one of the two tickets to represent Africa in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games women’s football tournament.

Nigeria faces a tricky road to qualification for the global fiesta after drawing very tough opponent in the latter rounds, even as the Falcons are drawn against minors Sudan or Comoros in the second round of the African qualifying phase which will be played in the weekend of October 5 and 13, 2026.

Should Nigeria beat Sudan or Comoros in October, the likes of Morocco/Congo, Tunisia/Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea etc lie in wait for the Super Falcons

Against the backdrop of the envisaged rigorous routes to qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Avre-Odeli, a veteran of many Olympic and World Cup tournament has sounded the alarm that Nigeria runs a risk of not qualifying for the 2028 summer Games if adequate planning and early preparations were not given to the Super Falcons.

Speaking from her United States base, she argued that no country is a minor in women’s football in Africa at the moment, pointing out that Morocco and Cameroon pose very big threats to Nigeria’s qualification for the global women’s football event as the 10-time African champions will meet the two strong nations from the third and last round of matches.

Said she: “I have been following the Super Falcons games after my retirement, and I know that without adequate preparations, the team may not do well as expected. Again, the Olympic Games African qualifiers have always been tough because only a few tickets are available for Africa, and Nigeria can not miss out.”