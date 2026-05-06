Leadership: We’ll use every legal means to get INEC to comply – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has explained why it went for a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), in Abuja, insisting that it would use all legal means to get compliance to court orders from the commission.

This is contained in a statement by the NNPP secretary general, Mr Ogini Olaposi, on Wednesday.

Recall that selected executives of the NNPP led by their legal counsel, Segun Fiti, met with the INEC chairman at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olaposi stated that the meeting, which was called to get the INEC chairman to obey court orders regarding the NNPP leadership tussle, was stalemated and seemingly unproductive.

“We have had enough patience with INEC, preferring to tow the line of peace and due process in pursuing our rights over its delay in uploading the authentic leadership of our party, led by Dr Boniface Aniebonam as Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Dr Agbo Major as Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“We have had to call off a protest against the commission for fear of it being hijacked by hoodlums. We have gone to several courts, including appeal courts, where INEC was ordered to obey rulings regarding recognising the major-led NWC.

“After the meeting with Amupitan, it became obvious that the commission is bent on disobeying the court orders for whatever reason not known to us.

“The INEC chairman could not explain why the commission refused to obey a compelling order of the court to upload the original logo and colour symbol of the NNPP to its national server,” Olaposi stated.

According to him, the meeting lasted for over one hour with the INEC chairman not being able to give a valid reason for the commission’s actions.

“At the meeting, our lawyer went through the judgments of the Abia State High Court, Federal Capital Territory High Court and the Owerri Appeal Court and left the INEC chairman with no doubts that the commission needs to obey the court orders because in all these judgments , victory was secured over the Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso group.

“The most striking embarrassment to the rule of law is the mandamus order compelling the commission to upload our NWC members within 72 hrs and file an affidavit of compliance. INEC refused to comply.

“As if this were not enough, the Owerri Appeal Court judgment led by Justice Ntong Ntong gave a further order to INEC to comply, and yet it refused.

“As at the time we left the professor in his office, he could not give us any valid reason or reasons why the commission refused to obey the court orders.

“When asked when the commission will implement the court order, Amupitan simply said that we shall hear from the commission.”

According to Olaposi, it simply implies that the NNPP may hear from INEC anytime they choose, even when the elections are over.

“What is certain at the moment is that the NNPP will use every lawful means to pursue justice and compel INEC to obey the courts.

“We shall equally approach the court for an extension of time of the INEC 2027 general elections timetable to enable the NNPP to participate.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly, the Chief Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, and the Inspector General of Police to take note of these issues at the commission.

“It is disturbing that INEC can have this level of disrespect for the rule of law.

“No institution or person in Nigeria is above the law. What the commission is doing now is not in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” Olaposi added. (NAN)