Lakurawa terrorists allegedly kill two Customs officers in Kebbi

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By Haruna Aliyu

No fewer than two officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have allegedly been killed in Gendene community, under the Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, by gunmen suspected to be members of Lakurawa.

The incident, which occurred around 3am Wednesday, saw the officers attacked at their checkpoint.

A resident, Bello Shata, who spoke with our correspondent on the incident, said a three-star officer among the victims was burned alive after the terrorists started a fire in the area where he was sleeping.

When contacted, the public relations officer of the Kebbi State Command, Mustapha Mubarak, neither confirmed nor denied the incident but said, “We will issue a statement once we get the full report.”

Vanguard learnt that the terrorists also burnt the officers’ operation vehicle and shot at two residents of the village, a female and a male, who are receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility in the area.