Lagos shuts Balmoral Centre, Foodies Restaurant over wastewater violations

Photo: Tokunbo Wahab | X

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, and Foodies Restaurant, Lekki Phase I, over violations of wastewater management regulations.

The agency disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Balmoral Convention Centre was sealed for the indiscriminate discharge of untreated sewage into public drains using a pumping machine.

It said the facility also had unattended wastewater spillage from a blocked sewage chamber, resulting in environmental nuisance and offensive odour.

The statement further said that Foodies Restaurant, located at No. 32B, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, was sealed for discharging untreated wastewater laden with fat and oil into public drains.

It noted that the discharge had clogged drainage systems and contributed to environmental pollution and foul smells.

“Despite several warnings, the facility failed to comply with proper wastewater management practices.

“The indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater into public drains is a violation of environmental laws and constitutes a public nuisance,” the statement said.

The LSWMO reiterated the need for residents and property owners to adhere strictly to approved wastewater management practices.

It warned that defaulters would face sanctions, including possible prosecution in line with extant environmental laws.

(NAN)