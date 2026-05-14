Lagos set to host ‘Invest in Lagos 3.0’, targets N4trn investment inflows

The Lagos State Government is set to host the third edition of its flagship investment forum, ‘Invest in Lagos 3.0’, with the target to attract both local and foreign direct investment worth N4trillion.

The summit scheduled to hold from Monday, June 08 to Tuesday, June 09, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The summit, which will attract experts and business leaders from the 56 Commonwealth nations, is conceived to position Lagos as Africa’s leading sub-national hub for capital flows, trade integration, financial innovation, and infrastructure development.

Speaking during a press conference earlier this week the Co-Chair, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Invest Lagos Summit 3.0, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, declared that outcomes from ‘Invest in Lagos Summit 3.0’ “will build on and surpass the achievements of the previous editions with greater depth, stronger global engagement, and clearer implementation pathways”.

Ambrose-Medebem who is also the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, explained the high-level forum, themed “Lagos: The Business Gateway to Africa -Where Innovation Meets Capital” is expected to feature investment opportunities across key priority sectors including infrastructure, industrialisation, the digital economy, agriculture, energy transition, logistics, financial services, real estate, and SME development.

She stated: “Lagos sits at the centre of the African economic story”.

In his remarks at the conference, the Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee & Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Sam Egube, disclosed that more than 29 global speakers from across the different countries of the world and industries have confirmed attendance.