LAGOS 2027: APC shops for Hamzat’s deputy, embarks on massive mobilisation

Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat’s, governorship ambition has received a significant boost with various stakeholders, including the leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, expressing support for him ahead of the 2027 election.

This comes as numerous individuals are jostling to be his running mate, prompting APC leadership to weigh its options.

Meanwhile, ahead of the primaries, the All Progressives Congress, APC, concerned group in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency has raised the alarm over moves by the expelled, now opposition chieftain, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to sponsor a candidate in the area for the House of Representatives seatt against the popular wish of party members.

Mobilisation for Hamzat followed earlier endorsements from President Bola Tinubu, the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, of APC, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and another APC aspirant, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, who withdrew from the race to support the consensus candidate.

During the 2026 World Labour Day celebration, themed: ‘Insecurity, Poverty: Bane of Decent Work,’ held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, the union leaders expressed confidence in Hamzat’s candidacy and pledged to support his governorship ambition.

NLC Chairperson, Lagos Council, Funmi Sessi said: “Hamzat is loyal, competent, tested and trusted. His victory will ensure continued developmental strides achieved by successive administrations in the state, particularly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

Representing Sanwo-Olu at the occasion, Hamzat, who took time to go round the stadium amid cheers from elated crowd, acknowledged the confidence reposed in him, expressed appreciation for the support and pledged to continue developing Lagos State with integrity.

He said: “We will not let you down. The developmental trajectory will be improved upon in Lagos. Nobody is ready because the assignment is audacious. But what you have is experience. Having served as Deputy Governor of Lagos under Governor Sanwo-Olu, I’ve learned a lot. I know the room. I know where the kitchen is.”

Hamzat cleared for primary

To further boost his bid, Hamzat, yesterday, successfully appeared before APC Governorship Screening Committee in Abuja, where he received a clean bill of approval to participate in the party’s forthcoming governorship primary election.

Hamzat, who spoke after the screening process, said: “The screening was designed to verify the credentials, records, and experiences submitted by aspirants seeking to fly the APC flag.

“The essence of the screening is to ensure that everything submitted is accurate and verifiable. We submitted all required documents and the committee asked questions based on the information provided. It is basically to confirm that what you wrote is truly reflective of your experience and service.”

APC shops for running mate

Meanwhile, the APC leadership is at crossroads over who would be Hamzat’s running mate. It was gathered that the initial choice for the post has been vehemently rejected following protests by stakeholders.

APC leadership had initially picked Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the present Secretary to the State Government, SSG, representing Badagry division, but stakeholders in Badagry rejected the decision. Due to this development, the party is considering other individuals.