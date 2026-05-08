Kogi govt seals orphanage home after kidnap incident

Kogi Gov Usman Ododo

The Kogi government has sealed the Daarul Kitab Islamic Training Centre in Zariagi, Adavi Local Government Area, for operating without government approval.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closure follows the April 26 attack, when unknown gunmen invaded the premises and abducted 23 pupils, including the wife of the proprietor.

All the victims have since regained their freedom following a joint operation by 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, the Kogi Police Command and other security agencies.

The school was shut on Friday by the State Commissioner for Education, Mr Wemi Jones, who led a team from the Ministry of Education to the centre.

Jones directed the proprietor to report to the ministry immediately, saying the school would remain closed until all requirements for legal establishment and operation are met.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that schools across the state are safe, conducive, and meet approved standards for teaching and learning.

The commissioner stressed that the state would not compromise on standards in the establishment of schools.

Jones noted that while the proprietor had begun the registration process, the school should not have opened before receiving approval.

“The Kogi State Government is alive to its responsibility of ensuring that schools in the state are conducive and safe for teaching and learning,” Jones said.

He reiterated that the state government would continue to monitor schools to enforce compliance and safeguard students across the state. (NAN)