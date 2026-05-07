Kogi confirms rescue of victims abducted from orphanage

The Kogi government has confirmed the safe rescue of all victims abducted from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage in Lokoja.

The confirmation came in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen attacked the orphanage on April 26 and abducted 23 pupils, including the proprietor’s wife.

The government had earlier confirmed the rescue of 15 victims on April 27 following intensified security operations across the state.

Fanwo said the remaining nine victims regained freedom during a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of Wednesday.

He described the development as a major breakthrough against criminal elements operating within the state and a relief to affected families.

According to him, troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army led the coordinated search-and-rescue mission with support from other security agencies.

“The operation, carried out in the Agbaja Forest axis of Lokoja Local Government Area, resulted in the safe recovery of five boys, two girls, and two adult females.

“The rescued victims have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving proper medical care and attention,” Fanwo said.

The state governor, Ahmed Ododo, praised officers and personnel of the Nigerian Army and collaborating security agencies for their professionalism and bravery.

The governor also commended the victims and their families for their resilience throughout the traumatic experience.

“The safety and security of all residents remain the foremost priority of our administration.

“This successful operation underscores our determination to ensure that criminal elements have no foothold in Kogi.

“We will continue to strengthen our security architecture, deepen intelligence gathering, and support security agencies to act swiftly and decisively,” Ododo said.

The governor also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for supporting efforts to sustain security and stability in Kogi.

He commended heads of security agencies nationwide for their continued cooperation and coordinated response against violent crimes.

He reiterated the state government’s zero-tolerance stance on kidnapping and other violent criminal activities across Kogi.

Ododo urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and credible information capable of preventing future attacks.

He assured the public that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators and ensure they faced justice. (NAN)