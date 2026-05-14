Kaduna boy in viral rally video not detained – Police

Rabiu Muhammad, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State

The Police command in Kaduna State has clarified a viral video involving a young boy at a Zaria campaign rally.

The rally was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, amid large political crowds and heightened public attention.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, police spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, addressed widespread social media claims about the incident.

Hassan said allegations that the boy was arrested by police were entirely false, misleading, and not supported by facts gathered by investigators.

He explained that the boy was only invited for clarification after the video emerged, rather than being detained or forcibly taken by officers.

According to him, the boy is an acknowledged supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and voluntarily responded to the police invitation.

Hassan added that the boy appeared at the station alongside his blind father and other relatives, all of whom cooperated with officers.

Preliminary investigations, he said, showed the boy was already suffering from multiple fractures affecting his right hand before the rally incident.

He noted that medical complications arose after unsuccessful attempts to treat the injury through traditional bone-setting practices.

“The boy’s condition was serious, and he required urgent medical attention beyond the financial capacity of the family,” Hassan said.

He further explained that arrangements were made for the boy to seek possible assistance after drawing the attention of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

During the rally, the boy reportedly positioned himself in the front row to increase visibility to the Speaker and attending officials.

Hassan said the boy stretched out his injured hand during the event in a bid to attract attention for help and medical support.

He noted that heavy crowd movement and pressure led to a misunderstanding of the boy’s gesture, which was later misrepresented online.

The police spokesperson confirmed the boy spent less than one hour at the station during clarification before being released peacefully.

He added that the boy left with his father after officers confirmed the facts and found no grounds for detention or further action.

Hassan urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified claims capable of inflaming tensions or damaging public trust in security agencies.

He also advised citizens to rely only on credible, official sources when sharing sensitive information related to security and public order.

(NAN)