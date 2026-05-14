‘Justice Crack’ bail plea suffers setback as defence lawyers clash in court

Justice Crack

The bail application filed by the detained Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, on Thursday suffered a setback at the Federal High Court in Abuja after his lawyers clashed over representation.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik had, on May 4, fixed today for the hearing of Mark’s bail request shortly after he was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) and pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge.

The adjournment followed an application by Mark’s lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, who told the court of the need to admit his client to bail pending the trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DSS had, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/253/2026, sued Crack, a social media influencer, as the sole defendant over alleged cybercrime offences linked to a viral video concerning the Nigerian Army.

Mark was alleged to have circulated false information and published materials capable of causing public unrest.

The defendant, who was reportedly arrested by the Nigerian Army, was accused of publishing the viral video and accompanying statements through his X handle, @JusticeCrack, alleging inadequate feeding of Nigerian soldiers.

When the case was called on Thursday, Leyii Abueh, from the Federal Ministry of Justice, informed the court that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had taken over the matter from the DSS in line with the relevant section of the law.

However, Femi Balogun and Abubakar stood up to announce appearance for the defendant.

Balogun told the court that he was briefed by Mark’s family to take up the case.

He notified the court about the defence bail application already filed.

But Abubakar insisted he was the defendant’s lawyer, who had been appearing in the case, and he had not been disengaged to handle the matter.

Justice Abdulmalik then asked the defendant to identify his lawyer, and Mark pointed at Balogun.

Against this development, Abubakar applied to withdraw all the processes he filed in respect of the case, including the bail application which Balogun had relied on.

The judge struck out the processes filed by Abubakar and adjourned until May 18 for the hearing of the fresh bail application. (NAN)