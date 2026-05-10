Jet-A1 crisis threatens flight safety, jobs – NAAPE

By Dickson Omobola

National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE has warned that the ongoing Jet-A1, also known as aviation fuel, crisis could compromise safety and result in job losses in the air transport sector if not urgently addressed.

NAAPE, while lamenting that the aviation fuel crisis has continued to disrupt flight schedules, said pilots and engineers were now forced to work extended hours.

According to the body, this development directly translates into increased fatigue levels, which is globally recognised in aviation as a major safety risk.

Therefore, National President of NAAPE, Captain Bunmi Gindeh, in a statement, urged Federal Government, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, and fuel suppliers to treat the matter with urgency.

His words: “NAAPE views with grave concern the ongoing Jet A1 aviation fuel supply crisis and its far-reaching consequences for our members, airline operators, the flying public, and the Nigerian economy at large. As the body mandated to protect the welfare and professional interests of pilots and engineers in Nigeria, we consider it our duty to formally bring these concerns to the attention of all relevant authorities and stakeholders.

“The persistent disruptions to flight schedules occasioned by the Jet A1 supply shortfall have resulted in significant extensions of crew duty time beyond planned parameters. For our members, pilots and engineers alike, this translates directly into elevated fatigue levels, a condition that is universally recognised in aviation as a critical safety hazard. Fatigue impairs cognitive function, slows reaction time, and, most dangerously, erodes situational awareness, a pilot or engineer’s most essential tool in managing the complexities of flight operations. The safety of every passenger aboard is therefore placed at measurable risk when crew members are compelled to operate under these conditions.

“Beyond the immediate safety concerns, the fuel crisis is inflicting significant financial strain on airline operators. Grounded or delayed aircraft generate no revenue, yet fixed operational costs persist. This economic pressure invariably filters down to our members in the form of delayed salary payments, wage reductions, and general deterioration of welfare conditions. A workforce operating under financial stress is a workforce distracted, and distraction in an aviation environment is, once again, a precursor to compromised safety.

“NAAPE is alarmed by early indicators that some operators are already restructuring their operations in response to this crisis. The recent announcement by Rano Air of a reduction in operational routes is a clear signal of the economic damage being wrought. Should the situation remain unaddressed, we anticipate further route suspensions, potential cessation of operations by some carriers, and significant job losses across the aviation sector. Given that aviation is a critical driver of economic activity, trade, tourism, and connectivity in Nigeria, the downstream consequences for the national economy would be severe and far-reaching.”

Vanguard News