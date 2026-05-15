JAMB opens portal for change of institution, result printing

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who wish to change their institution or course of choice after the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now begin the process.

In a statement issued by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the examination body said the process has officially been activated.

“Candidates wishing to change their institution or programme of choice may now proceed to do so visiting any of the Board’s approved CBT,” the statement read.

JAMB advised applicants to visit any accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre across the country to make the necessary changes.

The Board also announced that candidates will be able to print their original 2026 UTME result slips starting from Monday, May 18, 2026.

“Furthermore, the printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will commence on Monday, 18th May, 2026,” Benjamin stated.

Vanguard News