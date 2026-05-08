JAMB extends 2026 DE registration deadline to May 22

By Efe Onodjae

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again extended the registration deadline for the 2026 Direct Entry (DE) application exercise.

According to the latest update, registration will now continue until May 22, 2026, giving prospective Direct Entry candidates additional time to complete their applications.

The extension is expected to accommodate applicants who have yet to finalise their registration due to delays in obtaining required credentials and other relevant documents.

It would be recalled that JAMB had earlier extended the registration period to May 8, alongside the approval of additional accredited registration centres nationwide. The latest extension further reflects the Board’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible candidates are adequately captured in the 2026 admission process.

Prospective applicants have been advised to make effective use of the opportunity and avoid waiting until the final days before completing their registration.

Meanwhile, the Board is expected to intensify preparations for the commencement of the 2026 admission exercise following the upcoming admission policy meeting scheduled for May 11, 2026.