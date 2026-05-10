It’s the woman behind the beauty that matters, not beauty itself — Idberry

Idberry

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian filmmaker, actress and entrepreneur, Idunnunmi Esan, has said that true success for women goes beyond physical appearance, stressing that character, confidence and purpose are more important than beauty.

Speaking with Potpourri on her journey in the entertainment and beauty industries, the Chief Executive Officer of IDBERRY Beauty Product and Services, popularly known as IDBERRY, said inner confidence is what truly defines a woman.

According to her, “True beauty begins within. When a woman feels confident, it radiates through her skin, her smile and her energy. Physical beauty can open doors, but character, intelligence and purpose are what keep those doors open.”

She added that while beauty may attract attention, it is the woman behind the beauty that determines lasting success.

The actress also spoke against the growing culture of dependency among young women, insisting that women do not need “sugar daddies” to succeed in life.

“I don’t believe a woman needs a sugar daddy. A woman needs purpose, vision and focus. Real success comes from hard work, consistency and God’s grace, not shortcuts,” she said.

Idberry further encouraged women to build their own empires and take pride in their personal achievements.

Reflecting on her career path, she explained that her passion for storytelling and emotional expression inspired her journey into filmmaking and acting.

“Acting gives me the power to live different lives, touch emotions and connect deeply with people through the screen,” she said.

She noted that her love for the arts began at an early age, as she was inspired by movies that stirred emotions and created meaningful connections with audiences.