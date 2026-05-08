Italian Open: Swiatek struggles into third round as Sabalenka, Paolini go through

Swiatek (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Iga Swiatek survived a major scare at the Italian Open on Friday, fighting past Caty McNally 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to book her place in the third round.

The three-time Rome champion started strongly at the Foro Italico, dropping serve in the opening game before immediately taking control by winning six straight games to dominate the first set.

However, McNally raised her level in the second set, breaking Swiatek twice when the Pole served for the match and eventually edging the tie-break to level the contest.

Swiatek responded in the decider, moving ahead 3-1 with a break before McNally fought back to 3-3. The world number one then closed out the match by winning the final three games.

“It was a tough match, Caty really played great,” Swiatek said.

“I had to be patient. For sure, some mistakes happened. It was not an easy match. I’m really happy I was solid at the end and in the important moments. I kept it together.”

Swiatek will now face either Emma Navarro or Elisabetta Cocciaretto for a place in the last 16 as she continues her search for a first clay title since her 2024 French Open triumph.

Elsewhere in the draw, Alexandra Eala advanced with a straight-sets win over Wang Xinyu, while Canadian 10th seed Victoria Mboko withdrew from the tournament due to illness and was replaced by Czech lucky loser Nikola Bartunkova.

Men’s action will also feature Novak Djokovic, who is set for his first clay-court appearance of the season against Dino Prizmic after returning from injury.

Earlier, world number one Aryna Sabalenka began her campaign in commanding fashion, easing past Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Sabalenka, who has never won in Rome, said she was pleased with her performance after overcoming a tricky opponent.

“I’m super happy to be through. She’s a great player. We had a lot of tough matches in the past,” Sabalenka said.

“I’m of course happy with the level I played and to get this tough win.”

She will next face Sorana Cirstea as she continues her push for a maiden Italian Open title.

Also on Thursday, defending champion Jasmine Paolini launched her title defence in dramatic fashion, battling back from a set down to defeat Leolia Jeanjean 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4.

Paolini, who is aiming to become the first Italian woman to defend the Rome crown, described the match as uneven but ultimately satisfying.

“This match was a bit of up and downs, for sure. But I remember last year, I mean, also a lot of up and downs during the tournament,” Paolini said.