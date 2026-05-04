‘It makes no sense to sell property in Nigeria for care jobs abroad’ – Pastor Dolapo Lawal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Prominent Nigerian minister and lead pastor of Zoe Household Global, Dolapo Lawal has cautioned Nigerians against making decisions to relocate abroad based on unhealthy comparison, unrealistic perceptions, and material desire.

He preached that covetousness is one of the acts God detests and a key reason many people make poor life choices in pursuit of greener pastures.

The cleric made the remarks while addressing his congregation during a sermon on Sunday, where he condemned the obsession with relocating abroad, popularly known in Nigeria as “Japa,” and the motivations behind it.

According to him, many people abandon their lives and assets in Nigeria in pursuit of the illusion of instant success abroad, only to find that it is not always the case when they get there.

He said: “It is covetousness that will make somebody sell their property in Nigeria and go to do a care job in America. Foolish thinking!”

“Because you are seeing people in the UK taking pictures, you think they are okay? Now you go there, you are stranded there, and you cannot come back because of shame. Meanwhile, you are coveting that life. They will save money for 10 months to come and spend here.”

“It is covetousness that will make somebody sell their property in Nigeria and go and be doing care job in America.”



– Pastor Dolapo Lawal pic.twitter.com/XO2evhwXkw — DON “Tobechukwu” Ade 👑 (@Row_Haastrup) May 3, 2026

Pastor Lawal further challenged the widely held notion that migration automatically leads to financial breakthrough, adding, “How many people have gone to the UK and become a billionaire there? Wake up! Gather money, gather money, I want to Japa. People do not Japa for ownership.”

Vanguard News