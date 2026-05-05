Islam suffering reputational damage under Tinubu, Shettima’s rule – Baba-Ahmed

Datti Baba-Ahmed

By John Alechenu

Vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has stated that Islam is suffering reputational damage under the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

Baba-Ahmed made this remark at a political event hosted by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Abuja Monday, emphasising that the global perception of Islam has been negatively impacted during this administration.

He contrasted Nigeria’s situation with countries led by Muslim leaders, citing examples like Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein, who, despite human rights abuses, achieved significant human development.

Baba-Ahmed explained that his comments aren’t about religion, but about genuine leadership, urging for authentic representation, regardless of faith.

He said, “Listen carefully. It’s not easy for me to say this. And I hope one day I will not regret it, for saying this, but it’s not easy, but it must be said.”

Baba-Ahmed then commented on global perceptions, stating, “The world of Islam has never suffered reputational damage as under the Tinubu-Shettima presidency.

“All over the world, where Muslims have ruled or are ruling, there is peace and tranquillity, and there is justice.”

Referencing past leaders, he said, “Go to the countries where you’ve had maximum Muslim dictators. I mean, start from Gaddafi. Start from Saddam Hussein. Look at, besides the human rights abuses, they have established records that are yet unsurpassed.”

He reiterated that, “Human development index of Gaddafi, no one can meet it in the world, up till today. Only when you cross their path then they will kill or destroy you.”

Clarifying his position, Baba-Ahmed said, “This is not about religion, and if you are presenting religion, then present the genuine candidates, the real ones, who will govern by the dictates of their religion.

“That is why I started by telling you that God Almighty does not make mistakes. We want, if you are bringing a Christian, we want a genuine Christian. If you are bringing a Muslim, we want a genuine Muslim.”

Commenting on the decision of his former boss, Peter Obi, to switch party allegiance, Baba-Ahmed said, “As much as I don’t believe and dislike what APC has been doing against Nigeria, but then someone who got the Labour Party ticket so easily should have stayed back to fix the problem of the party, however difficult it was.

“I read and watched in the news; here’s my former leader and my boss whom I believed in so much saying that wherever there’s a quarrel, he’ll walk away. So, there’s a quarrel in Nigeria today, he will walk away? These are things that don’t add up.”