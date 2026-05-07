Iran military accuses US of violating truce with attacks on ships

Iran’s central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire in the Middle East war with attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they attacked US forces in retaliation.

The US “targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving from the coastal waters of Iran in the Jask region towards the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz opposite the port of Fujairah, UAE”, the Khatam Al Anbiya said in a statement quoted by state TV, accusing the US of also carrying out strikes elsewhere in the south “in cooperation with some countries in the region”.

Iranian forces “immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels”, it added.

AFP