Injured Chelsea forward Estevao being treated in Brazil

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Chelsea’s teenage Brazilian forward Estevao has begun treatment on his hamstring injury back in his homeland in a bid to be fit for the World Cup, a source at Palmeiras told AFP.

The 19-year-old suffered the season-ending injury in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago.

But he is undergoing treatment at Palmeiras, the club he left to join Chelsea at the start of this season, as he attempts to make Selecao coach Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the global extravaganza, which begins in Mexico, Canada and the United States on June 11.

Estevao has been Brazil’s top scorer since Italian Ancelotti took over in June of last year, with five goals in seven matches.

Estevao asked his Premier League club if he could undergo his treatment at the Sao Paulo-based outfit and Chelsea sent a representative to accompany him, the Palmeiras source told AFP.

Chelsea did not comment when approached by AFP.

Ancelotti will name his World Cup squad in two weeks’ time.