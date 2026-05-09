By John Edema Okotie-Eboh

Nigeria’s economic foundation did not emerge by accident. It was built by visionary leaders who understood that political independence without financial sovereignty would remain incomplete. Among those architects stands Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh — a statesman whose contributions to Nigeria’s financial infrastructure remain profound, yet insufficiently recognised.

As Federal Minister of Finance in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Okotie-Eboh played a pivotal role in reshaping Nigeria’s monetary identity. In 1958, he spearheaded the transition from the colonial West African currency system, jointly operated by British West African colonies, to a distinct national currency and coinage bearing the title “Federation of Nigeria.” This was not merely an administrative reform; it was a bold assertion of economic independence and national pride.

He also introduced and championed the bill that led to the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria — an institution that remains the cornerstone of the country’s monetary policy and financial stability. Without such foresight, Nigeria’s post-independence economic management would have lacked institutional backbone.

In addition, he played a major role in the development of Nigeria’s capital market, contributing to the foundation that became the Nigeria Stock Exchange, thereby opening structured avenues for investment and private sector growth.

Beyond domestic achievements, Okotie-Eboh worked to secure Nigeria’s admission as a full-fledged member of key international financial institutions, including:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The International Finance Corporation (IFC)

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank)

Through these efforts, Nigeria gained global financial recognition and access to development partnerships essential for a young nation finding its footing in the international system.

Yet, despite these landmark achievements, national recognition of his legacy appears limited. No major financial institution bears his name. His portrait does not appear on the national currency — even though he was central to its creation. This stands in contrast to the visible immortalisation of several of his contemporaries whose contributions, though significant, were not singular in shaping Nigeria’s financial architecture.

Immortalisation is not about sentiment; it is about preserving institutional memory. Nations honour their builders not merely to celebrate the past, but to educate future generations about sacrifice, vision, and service.

Naming a major financial institution after Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, erecting a national monument in his honour, or engraving his image on a denomination of Nigeria’s currency would be more than symbolic gestures. They would represent an acknowledgment that the economic out of sentiment, but out of justice.sovereignty Nigerians enjoy today rests partly on his courage, foresight, and administrative leadership. Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh did not simply hold office — he laid foundations. And foundations deserve to be remembered.

A nation that forgets the architects of its economic sovereignty weakens its own historical foundation. Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh helped give Nigeria monetary identity, financial institutions, and global economic standing at a defining moment in our national journey. To immortalise his name is not to rewrite history, but to complete it. The time has come for Nigeria to honour one of the principal builders of its financial independence — not out of sentiment, but out of justice.