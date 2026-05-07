‘I’m truly sorry’ — Valverde speaks after clash with teammate Tchouaméni

By Enitan Abdultawab

Federico Valverde has issued an emotional public apology after reports emerged that he was involved in a heated training-ground confrontation with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni at Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan midfielder broke his silence in a lengthy statement reported by veteran journalist Fabrizio Romano on social media following widespread reports that tensions inside the Madrid dressing room escalated during training this week.

“I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry because this situation hurts me, this moment we’re going through is painful,” Valverde wrote as he addressed fans and attempted to calm speculation surrounding the incident.

The midfielder admitted there had been disagreements between him and a teammate but denied reports that the situation turned into a physical fight between the pair.

“Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during a training session. The fatigue from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion,” he explained.

According to reports from Spain, tensions first erupted during Wednesday’s training session before another confrontation reportedly occurred the following day. The situation allegedly became so intense that teammates and staff members had to intervene. Reports also claimed Valverde later visited a hospital for treatment after suffering a cut to his forehead.

Addressing the injury, Valverde insisted it was accidental and not caused by Tchouaméni.

“During the argument, I accidentally hit a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital. At no point did my teammate hit me, I didn’t hit him either,” he stated.

The 27-year-old also suggested frustration over Real Madrid’s disappointing campaign played a major role in the emotional breakdown inside the squad.

“Clearly, someone here is spreading rumors, and with a season without titles, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, everything gets blown out of proportion,” he wrote.

“I feel that my anger about the situation, frustration at seeing some of us struggling to get through end of season, giving it our all, pushed me to the point of arguing with a teammate.”

The controversy comes during a turbulent spell for the Spanish giants after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League and struggles in the La Liga title race.

Valverde admitted the difficult season had deeply affected him emotionally.

“We’ve wasted another year, and I wasn’t in a position to be posting on social media when the only face I had to show was on the field,” he said.

“I’m the one who’s most saddened and pained to be going through this situation that prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions.”

Real Madrid are yet to officially confirm full details surrounding the incident, but reports indicate the club has begun internal disciplinary proceedings following the altercation.