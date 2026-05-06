‘I’m starting my masters’s degree in political science next year’ – Davido

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed plans to further his education, announcing that he will begin a Master’s degree in Political Science at a university in the United Kingdom next year.

The award-winning singer made the disclosure during a recent livestream, where he clarified that his postgraduate studies would not be at Adeleke University, contrary to suggestions.

“I want to do my Master’s next year,” he said.

When asked if the programme would be at Adeleke University, Davido responded, “No, in UK, a one-year course in Political science. I have my BSc already.”

The singer, who holds an undergraduate degree, added that the programme would run for one year, in line with many UK postgraduate courses.

Davido’s decision to pursue further studies has sparked reactions among fans, with many praising the move as a step toward personal development beyond his music career.