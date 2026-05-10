I’m intelligent woman who just happens to be pretty — Idia Aisien

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gorgeous actress and media personality Idia Aisien has opened up about the assumptions people make about her because of her beauty, stressing that intelligence has always been a major part of who she is.

The actress made the statement during an appearance on the Paul and Baaj in Character podcast, where she spoke about how people often react after meeting her personally.

According to Idia, many people appear surprised to discover that she is intelligent, a reaction she finds both interesting and revealing.

“One of the most interesting things I find when people meet me is that they say, ‘Oh, she is smart,’” she said.

The actress, however, made it clear that she does not see herself as someone whose intelligence is secondary to her looks.

“I am an intelligent woman who just happens to be pretty. I am not a pretty girl who just happens to be intelligent. Don’t get that twisted,” she added.