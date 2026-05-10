Ilebaye siblings under protective custody after treatment – Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has disclosed that the two rescued brothers of 2023 Big Brother Naija winner , Ms Ilebaye Odiniya, are safe in Police Custody after they were rescued following an altercation between Ilebaye and her father at the weekend.

Police Public Relations Officer for FCT, SP Josephine Adeh in an update on the matter said, ‘Following the rescue of Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel (27 yrs) and her two brothers, Godson Emmanuel Odiniya (14yrs) and Devin Emmanuel Odiniya (10 yrs), they were rushed to Yabisam Hospital, Lugbe, alongside their father, who also sustained injuries during the confrontation, by the Area Commander Metro, ACP Ufomadu Georglyn.

“The rescued siblings are currently in police protective custody, contrary to the circulating publications being released online, while their father, who is also receiving medical treatment, remains in Police custody.

“Investigations are ongoing, and questioning will commence immediately all parties are certified medically stable by the attending medical doctors.”

Recall that the FCT Police command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Honourable Emmanuel Odiniya over alleged assault on his daughter, Miss Ilebaye Odiniya, winner of the 2023 Big Brother Naija Reality Television Reality Show.

The reality TV show winner (Ilebaye Odiniya) through a viral video which circulated on Saturday, appearing in an emotional and alleging she was assaulted by some men.

In the video, the reality TV star was seen crying and pleading for help while showing what appeared to be visible swelling on her face, while being beaten.

The FCT Police Command Spokesperson, SP , Josephine Adeh in a statement confirmed the arrest and detention of Honourable Odiniya assuring that investigation has been activated.

SP Adeh said,:”On the 9th of May, 2026, at about 12:00 a.m., the FCT Police Command responded to a distress call from Royal Anchor Estate, Wuye, Abuja, reporting an ongoing physical assault on Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel by her father, Honourable Emmanuel Odiniya.

“Following the report, a patrol team from Wuye Division, supported by operatives of the Department of Operations, FCT Police Command, was immediately deployed to the scene.

“The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer was also present to monitor the operation.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the gate to the residence was locked. After several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya, who was found with visible bruises, was rescued alongside her brothers and rushed to NNPC Hospital Abuja, where she received medical attention.”

The statement added that, ”Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya is currently in police custody, while a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Mother of the children, Mrs Lami who is rsaid to be estranged from her husband reportedly said on Saturday that the confrontation happened when Ilebaye visited her father’s home to see her younger brothers and discuss plans ahead of her 24th birthday on 9 May.

She said the discussion turned into an argument after Mr. Odiniya allegedly accused Ilebaye of being influenced by her mother.

The incident reportedly brought renewed attention to the family’s strained relationship since the couple’s 32-year marriage ended.

Lami said a court had earlier granted Mr. Odiniya custody of their two sons, aged 11 and 14.

Vanguard News