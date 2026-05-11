Ilebaye: ‘If my child uses drugs, I’ll discipline them’ — Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the ongoing controversy involving former Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye and her father, saying he cannot completely condemn the alleged assault without knowing the full details of the incident.

Speaking in a video shared online, Daddy Freeze said he recently saw updates alleging that Ilebaye’s father accused her of introducing one of her siblings to substance abuse.

“I saw a bit of an update. Ilebaye’s father alleged that she was introducing one of her siblings to substance,” he said.

The broadcaster noted that although many people were emotionally reacting because Ilebaye is a celebrity, he would not rush to judge the situation.

“Yes, I know we love our celebrities, and we all get emotional when it is time for our celebrities. That’s understandable. But I’m not going to sit down here and say what he did was right or wrong.”

Daddy Freeze, however, maintained that he has zero tolerance for drug abuse and would strongly discipline any of his children if they got involved with hard substances.

“But I swear to God, if I catch any of my children with substance, what they did Ilebaye will be small compared to what I will do to my child,” he said.

“I’m not quick to raise hand, especially when it comes to girls, but I’ve warned my children that there are no-go areas, non-negotiable areas, you will collect.”

The media personality also listed other behaviours he considers unacceptable, including internet fraud and prostitution.

“Number one is doing hookup. Two is doing Yahoo. Three is substance, whether it’s using or selling,” he added.

Daddy Freeze explained that his strong stance against drug abuse was influenced by the experience of a family member whose life was allegedly destroyed by substance use.

“We have a family member that is 40-something. His whole life was useless because of substance,” he revealed.

“So I have zero tolerance for it. I don’t care what the government says; I will discipline you. You will never forget me. I’ll turn to dentist and do you tooth extraction.”

Vanguard News