IGP Disu orders nationwide audit of Police arms

Tunji Disu, Inspector-General of Police

By Florencemary Nwabueze

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has directed all Commissioners of Police across Nigeria to immediately commence a comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition in their respective commands.

This was contained in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, Anthony Okon Placid, issued on Wednesday.

The directive was announced during an emergency conference held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, located within the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting saw senior police officers and members of the press to address pressing issues within the Force.

According to the IGP: “The nationwide audit exercise is aimed at strengthening accountability, identifying operational gaps, preventing misuse of police assets, and enhancing the overall operational readiness of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Disu further emphasized that the exercise goes beyond routine administrative procedures, describing it as a critical institutional measure to ensure that all arms and ammunition are properly documented, secured, and deployed in line with operational standards and national security objectives.

The IGP directed Commissioners of Police to ensure that the audit process is thorough, transparent, and professionally documented.

Detailed reports are to be submitted to the Force Headquarters within a stipulated timeframe.

The IGP reiterated the Force’s commitment to ongoing reforms focused on accountability, professionalism, transparency, and effective internal control systems.

He assured Nigerians that current reform efforts are geared toward building a more disciplined, efficient, and responsive police institution capable of addressing evolving security challenges.