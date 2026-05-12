‘I won’t resign’ – Real Madrid’s Perez to run for president again

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez talks to media at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid, on May 12, 2026. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Tuesday called club elections and announced that he would stand again.

“I am not going to resign,” the 79-year-old Perez told a press conference towards the end of a season which Real Madrid will finish trophyless.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday to claim back-to-back La Liga titles with three games to spare.

Madrid bowed out of the Champions League with a quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich.

Current Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso in January, is unlikely to remain at the helm next season and former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been linked with a potential return.

This season has seen Madrid finish without a major trophy for a second year running.

Fans have been protesting against star player Kylian Mbappe for a perceived lack of commitment, while there are stories of multiple training ground bust-ups, including one that sent midfielder Fede Valverde to hospital.

AFP