‘I was paid over N1million for Monica 2’ – Actress Blessing Onwukwe

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Blessing Onwukwe has revealed that she earned more than ₦1 million for her role in the second part of the viral movie Monica.

Speaking during an interview with Yanga FM on Tuesday, the actress, popularly known for playing the controversial “Mama Monica” character, said the success of the film also reflected in her pay.

“Monica passed one million. It passed one million for Monica II. I don’t want to call any other amount, but it’s more than one million,” she said.

Onwukwe also opened up on how she got the role, explaining that she was contacted unexpectedly and later had to study the script carefully before stepping into character.

“I started thinking about how I was going to bring the character to life. I had to create a background story for her,” she explained.

According to the actress, she mentally prepared herself for the role long before production began, a process she said helped her deliver the emotionally intense “Mama Monica” performance that has stirred conversations online.

The movie Monica, which stars Uche Montana, has emerged as one of Nollywood’s biggest releases of 2026, attracting millions of views on YouTube.

The film, which focuses on family struggles and the challenges faced by a firstborn daughter, has continued to generate massive reactions from viewers, with many praising Onwukwe’s realistic portrayal of the manipulative mother figure.

Vanguard News