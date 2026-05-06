I didn’t sleep well in first 6 months as governor – Oyebanji

L-R: Gov Oyebanji, National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Managing Director FHA, Oyetunde Ojo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has revealed that he endured sleepless nights during his first six months in office, describing the period as one of intense financial strain before the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President.

According to the governor, managing the state’s finances before Tinubu assumed office was challenging, as he struggled to meet basic obligations, including salary payments.

He noted that governance became significantly easier following Tinubu’s assumption of office, attributing improved fiscal conditions and developmental strides in Ekiti State to the President’s policies.

Oyebanji stated this in Ado-Ekiti during the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2.0 Summit held in the state, organised to mobilise support for his re-election bid ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election and that of President Bola Tinubu come the 2027 general elections.

Highlighting achievements under his administration, the governor pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, including major road constructions and the completion of the Ekiti airport, which he said were made possible by increased federal support.

The governor maintained that no previous federal administration had been as fair to Ekiti State, stressing that the synergy between economic growth and development under Tinubu was unprecedented.

Oyebanji also used the platform to rally political support ahead of the June 20 governorship election, setting an ambitious target of 500,000 votes, with projections of up to 700,000 votes in the subsequent presidential election.

He emphasised peaceful conduct during the elections, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not engage in violence or divisive politics.

His words, “We were in the middle of our campaign, but we had to set today aside and cancel all campaign programmes just to honour SWAGA.

“I spent six months in office before Asiwaju became President. During those six months, I never had a sound sleep.

“As the end of every month approached, you had to rack your brain on how to meet obligations. I became friends with many bank managing directors, taking overdrafts from here and there just to pay salaries. You couldn’t even think about development.

“Immediately Asiwaju became President, governance became easier for all of us. Every time I wake up, I go on my knees and thank God that I am a governor during this period. There can never be a better time to be a governor than now.

“From Awo to Itawure, to Iju, to Ikere, to Ado, you can now travel within 30 minutes. The Itawure–Ilawe–Ikere–Ado road is under construction, while the Ado–Ifaki Road and other federal roads have been rehabilitated. We were able to complete the airport because of the support of this President.

“If in three years and seven months we have achieved this level of development, imagine what will happen in eight years.

“We must not be complacent. Go back to your wards and polling units. Don’t go alone, mobilise at least three to five voters each. With 177 wards in Ekiti, we will win them all by the grace of God.

“Politics should not divide us. Our ambitions are not worth the blood of any Ekiti indigene. We will remain civil and focus on issues”.

In his remarks, National Chairman of SWAGA and Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, commended Oyebanji for fostering unity in Ekiti State, describing it as a rare achievement among past administrations.

He disclosed that SWAGA’s grassroots structure would be fully deployed across polling units to mobilise voters, urging supporters not to relent in their efforts ahead of the election.

“At the beginning, we were few, just small groups scattered here and there. But today, we have the Governor, the Deputy Governor and the Speaker with us. We must acknowledge and appreciate their presence.

“People describe the Governor in many ways—friendly, amiable but I describe him as extraordinary. Why? Because he has achieved something none of his predecessors, including my friend Segun Oni, was able to do, he has united Ekiti State.

“This is a remarkable achievement. Between now and June 20, our focus is clear. The Governor’s re-election is certain; it is a done deal. What we are working toward is the margin of victory.

“We have set a target of 500,000 votes, but I believe we can surpass that. The Governor will win massively across all wards and polling units.

“Ekiti used to be politically tense, but today there is peace and it is due to this Governor’s leadership.

“With the launch of SWAGA 2.0, we are strengthening our campaign efforts. After June 20, the slogan will shift to support the President, but for now, our message is simple: support the Governor.

“The Governor has delivered visible development especially in infrastructure, such as road construction. During my time as Pro-Chancellor of EKSU, funding and unpaid salaries were major issues. Today, lecturers say they are experiencing better conditions.

“This election is not just about winning; it is about a landslide victory,” he added.

Also speaking, former Ekiti State Governor, Engr. Segun Oni, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, noting signs of stability and renewed global confidence.

“The economy is being stabilised. We are beginning to see predictability return. The foundation has been laid and Nigeria can stand tall again,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo, described Oyebanji as a foundational figure in Ekiti State’s history, having served as secretary during its creation in 1996.

He urged voters to come out en masse on June 20, stressing that a strong showing for Oyebanji would also reinforce support for President Tinubu.