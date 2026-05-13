‘I came out of Wura poorer’ – Actor Lanre Adediwura

Nollywood actor Lanre Adediwura has opened up on why he declined an offer to reprise his role in Wura, saying the popular series left him in financial difficulty.

Speaking during a recent interview on TVC Entertainment, Adediwura said participating in the MultiChoice production did not provide the financial rewards he had expected and also prevented him from taking on other acting opportunities.

“I came out of ‘Wura’, and I was spending more than I made. I came out poorer. For six months after ‘Wura’, I could have practically gone to a neighbour for Garri. It was YouTube that got me the stability,” he said.

According to the actor, while the role brought him recognition, some promises made during negotiations were not fulfilled.

“The role gave me everything I wanted, yes, maybe the production itself did not give me what I wanted because everything promised was not fulfilled. This is the first time anyone has heard this from me.

“The role deprived me of other things I could have done. When I was negotiating, they told me I should not worry about going to other productions. Throughout the 11 months of shooting, I could not go out for any production.”

Adediwura also disclosed that he missed out on a role in House of Ga’a despite contributing to the project behind the scenes.

“The worst of them is ‘House of Gaa’. BAP reached out and I did the translation for House of Gaa from English to Yorùbá. I was supposed to play Aláàfin Abiodun.”

The actor said he does not expect any legal consequences for speaking publicly about his experience, noting that he introduced unique elements to the show that are still being used.

“There can be no issues. I have nuances I created on the show that are still being used. ‘Friends for life’ cannot be found elsewhere,” he added.

Vanguard News