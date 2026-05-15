Video: I almost lost my job because of Desmond Elliot — Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

By Efe Onodjae

Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, disclosed that he nearly lost his position over the political crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly during the speakership tussle involving Mudashiru Obasa.

Gbajabiamila made the revelation during a constituency stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos, where he spoke on the controversy surrounding actor-turned-lawmaker Desmond Elliot.

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Tinubu, narrates how he almost lost his job during the Lagos Speaker Obasa impeachment saga because of Hon. Desmond Elliot:



I almost lost my job as Chief of Staff last year because of Desmond Elliot. Mr. President called me to his… pic.twitter.com/64A3ORyTHT — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) May 14, 2026

According to him, President Bola Tinubu had summoned him during the height of the Assembly crisis and questioned him over allegations that Elliot was involved in moves to destabilise the House.

“I almost lost my job because of Desmond Elliot last year. You can go and verify. The President invited him to his residence in Abuja during the Obasa saga and confronted him over reports linking Elliot to the crisis.

“Mr President called me to his study in Abuja and said, ‘I hear this Desmond is your boy.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He then said Desmond was among those causing problems in the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he stated.

Gbajabiamila said he immediately defended the Surulere lawmaker, insisting that Elliot was not part of those allegedly working against the leadership of the Assembly.

“I told the President that Desmond was not part of them, but the President insisted and told me to call him to order,” he added.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives further disclosed that shortly after the meeting, he contacted Elliot and warned him to steer clear of the crisis if he was involved in any way.

“Three days later, the Director-General called me and said there was a serious issue, that my name was everywhere as the person supporting Desmond to push for impeachment,” he said.

Gbajabiamila noted that he thereafter instructed Elliot to publicly distance himself from the alleged plot, but claimed the lawmaker failed to do so.

“I told Desmond to go and make a public statement that he was not part of them, but till today he has not done that,” he stated.

He added that his long-standing relationship with President Tinubu ultimately saved his position.

“If not for the kind of relationship I have with the President today, I probably would not still be here as Chief of Staff,” Gbajabiamila said.